Metta World Peace Says Despite Getting Screwed By NCAA, St. John's Will Win Tournament

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The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee screwed St. John's, but it doesn't make a bit of difference, according to former SJU star Metta World Peace ... who tells TMZ Sports the hoopers from Jamaica, Queens will soon be cutting down the nets!

"It makes no sense. I don't know how we were a 5 seed," World Peace told Babcock on Monday. "I thought St. John's was going to be a one-seed."

Many college basketball fans were shocked when the Johnnies were named a 5-seed on Sunday ... a day after running UCONN, a 2-seed, out of Madison Square Garden the day before in the Big East Championship game.

It was St. John's second win over Connecticut this season, and their 21st victory out of 23 games against Big East opponents.

Now, the Johnnies, also BE regular season champs, will have to play in one of the notorious 5-12 games against Northern Iowa ... with Kansas likely waiting in the wings.

If the Red Storm squad were to survive the first week, Cameron Boozer and Duke will almost certainly be there for a huge Sweet 16 tilt.

Anything but an easy route to the Final 4 in Indy ... but one MWP ain't sweatin'.

"St. John's is gonna win a National title, right. St. John's is gonna win a National title. It's going to be a little harder, and it's going to be a little easier on the other side. You see St. John's, you see our Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Academic Scholar, you see our Senior," World Peace said, referencing SJU star Zuby Ejiofor.

Of course, Metta may not exactly be partial. He (known as Ron Artest at the time) starred at St. John's from 1997 to 1999 ... before he was the 16th overall pick in '99 NBA Draft.