Brett Favre Praises Fernando Mendoza ... Can't Measure His Greatness At Combine

It's clear Brett Favre is a Fernando Mendoza fan ... and even though the Indiana superstar isn't showing off his arm at the NFL Combine, the Gunslinger tells TMZ Sports it doesn't really matter -- 'cause his best traits can't be measured.

We got the Pro Football Hall of Famer's perspective on the expected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft ... and it's safe to say he thinks Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders is a no-brainer.

Favre -- who won Super Bowl XXXI during his 20-year NFL career -- had nothing but great things to say about the 22-year-old, pointing to his leadership and consistency.

"I don't know if there's a better leader out there at the quarterback position, certainly not in college," Favre said.

"Just a classy, young man. I don't think he's overly talented, and I don't mean any disrespect that way. I think he does everything well enough to win."

Mendoza opted out of throwing drills at the combine -- instead, he's going to do his thing at Indiana's Pro Day.

Favre reflected on his own NFL draft experience at Southern Miss ... and pointed out how Mendoza already has the traits -- winning and clutch playmaking -- that no workout or scouting day can measure.

"Mendoza checks all the boxes," Favre said.

Mendoza declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after winning a championship with the Hoosiers ... and thanked his coach, Curt Cignetti, his teammates, and his family for believing in him.

"It is only with your support and the glory of God that I'm here today," Mendoza said.