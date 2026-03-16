USC Football’s New 5-Star Commit Says He Wants Travis Hunter-Type Impact

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Wants to Do It All

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USC just landed one of the most electric recruits in the country ... and Honor Fa'alave-Johnson says Trojan fans should expect a do-it-all star who isn’t afraid to play both sides of the ball.

The five-star safety and top-ranked California prospect in the 2027 class committed to the USC Trojans football over powerhouse programs like Oregon, Texas and LSU over the weekend … and the San Diego standout tells TMZ Sports the Trojans’ staff -- led by Lincoln Riley -- made it clear he was a priority.

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“The coaching staff definitely played a big part,” Fa'alave-Johnson said. “They had a plan for me and I really trust them.”

But the real intrigue? The Cathedral Catholic phenom isn’t planning to be just a defensive back in college.

Fa'alave-Johnson -- who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and scored 30 touchdowns last season while also starring on defense -- says he hopes USC lets him play both ways, much like two-way superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“That’s definitely the goal,” Fa'alave-Johnson told us. “I’ve been doing it all my life, so why stop now?”

The dynamic prospect says he only recently realized how rare that ability could be.

“My junior season really opened my eyes and let me know I can really go both ways.”

And the five-star is already getting guidance from Trojan royalty.

Fa'alave-Johnson told us Marcus Allen -- one of USC’s greatest players ever -- has been reaching out to offer advice during the recruiting process.

“Him dropping wisdom on me and checking on me -- it’s unreal,” Fa'alave-Johnson said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. I hope I can follow in his footsteps.”

Add it all up and Trojan fans may have landed something special -- a lightning-fast playmaker with two-way ambitions and mentorship from one of USC’s all-time legends.