LenDale White Defends Lincoln Riley, Predicts USC Playoff Appearance

USC has never made the College Football Playoff, but it's a streak that'll soon come to a screeching halt, according to a Trojans great, who tells TMZ Sports Lincoln Riley's Southern California squad is gearing up to kick ass this season!

We recently ran into SC legend LenDale White at LAX ... and with the team coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, we asked half of Thunder and Lightning for his outlook on the 2025 campaign.

"I feel like my Trojans will be in the College Football Playoffs. I believe in Lincoln. I believe we got some guys around here that's gonna get the job done. And I'm excited to see what this year brings for us!"

White clearly has no doubt SC has the right coach, but not everyone agrees ... and after three so-so seasons in L.A., Riley's reportedly on the hot seat. Everyone from fans to school brass wants a winner.

But LenDale says those expectations may not be entirely fair given the current college football landscape.

"When you're a Trojan we're supposed to win. We're expected to win," White said. "I can understand what it is, but in this new day and age of the college athlete that can transfer out whenever they feel like it, as soon as it gets a little hard, they leave."

"It's not like when you had the Pete Carroll's or even the [Nick] Saban's and stuff."

Of course, college football was much different when those legendary coaches roamed the sidelines.

Players couldn't (legally) be paid, and if they wanted to transfer, they were almost always required to sit out a season. That's not the case anymore.

"When you can't keep these players or keep the guys around all the time because they're running away from competition, I can't always put it on the coaches."

White, an All-American, starred at SC between 2003 and 2005 when the program was arguably the best in all of college football, going 37-2, and winning a National Championship.

That was before the College Football Playoff system was implemented -- and with the expanded format, 12 teams will ultimately vie for the natty. LenDale believes SC will occupy one of the spots.

The Trojans kick off their season in less than a week when they play Missouri State on Saturday.

