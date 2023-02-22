Ex-NFL Star LenDale White Says He Suffered Massive Heart Attack In 2019, Nearly Died

Play video content I Am Athlete

Ex-NFL star LenDale White says he almost lost his life at 34 ... revealing this week he suffered a massive heart attack four years ago that he admits probably should have killed him.

The former USC tailback dropped the bombshell while appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast ... telling ex-NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Adam "Pacman" Jones and Marshawn Lynch the medical emergency happened on Jan. 20, 2019.

White says the left anterior descending artery in his heart had clogged ... and docs had to shoot two stints into his ticker so his blood could flow again.

White explained he learned a short time later that the type of heart attack he suffered kills most people.

"It's called a 'widow-maker,'" he told the guys on the pod, "because you're really not supposed to make it back from that."

The 38-year-old said only a handful of people -- including Pacman and his good friend and former teammate Chris Johnson -- knew about it ... because he simply didn't want any sympathy from outsiders.

White -- who was picked by the Titans in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft -- says he's now supremely focused on taking care of his body ... after he admitted it was not a priority for him at all during his football career.