USC Legend LenDale White Rips Trojans After Tulane Loss ... 'F***ing Joke!!!'

USC legend LenDale White was so furious after watching his alma mater lose to Tulane that he took to social media to unload on the team ... at one point calling the Trojans defense "a f***ing joke."

Lincoln Riley's offense looked good against the Green Wave in Monday morning's Cotton Bowl -- but the defense ultimately let the team down ... giving up a game-winning TD with just seconds left to lose the contest, 46-45.

White was HOT about it all immediately afterward on Twitter ... rippin' everyone on the Trojans' D -- and then Riley himself.

"Our defense and whoever's a part of it is a f***ing joke," the former SC tailback said. "That bend don't break Defense s*** you brought from OU ain’t gonna cut it..!!!!!!"

He added, "It’s a shame to be a Trojan right now."

White's barrage on his old team didn't stop there ... he also tweeted "Tulane whooped our ass" and retweeted a fan who wrote, "USC is a joke."

SC had a promising start to the season -- it went 11-1 and appeared headed for the College Football Playoff.

But, the Trojans' defense was bad in the 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and then again on Monday.