LenDale White Says Derrick Henry Isn't Washed, Huge Games Are Coming!

Play video content TMZSports.com

R-E-L-A-X, fantasy football players ... Derrick Henry's big games are coming soon -- so says former Titans star LenDale White, who tells TMZ Sports the big tailback is NOT washed.

White joined Chris Johnson in the TMZ office this week ... and guaranteed Henry would be back to form sooner than later after struggling in the opening two weeks of the NFL season.

"I honestly don't believe Derrick has lost his step at all," White said. "I feel like once he gets on the right track and [head coach Mike] Vrabel gets those guys going, he'll be Derrick Henry of old -- King Henry."

Titans pitch to the left and all three guys (87, 71, 55) whiff on their blocks. That’s absolutely not Derrick Henry’s fault and I don’t think it’s Todd Downing’s either. pic.twitter.com/w1jrSaVnrd — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) September 21, 2022 @JaredStillman

The words are music to Tennessee fans' ears -- 'cause Henry really has not looked good so far this year. He only has 107 total rushing yards and 1 TD ... and is averaging a mere 3.1 yards per carry.

But White says there's a lot of factors that go into all of that -- including injuries and troubles in the passing game -- which he believes will all get worked out soon and allow Henry to thrive once again.

White and Johnson were also optimistic that their old Titans squad will flip around their season after starting 0-2.