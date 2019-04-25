LenDale White To NCAA & USC ... Free Reggie Bush!!!

LenDale White to USC and NCAA, Free Reggie Bush!!!

LenDale White says he's sick and tired of Reggie Bush being banned from USC -- and he's calling for the school and the NCAA to reverse the punishment and allow the RB back on campus!!!

LenDale and Reggie were arguably the greatest running back tandem in USC history -- absolutely dominating as "Thunder and Lightning" during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

But back in 2010, the NCAA ordered USC to completely disassociate with Bush over Reggie's improper benefits scandal.

During Bush's college career, Reggie's family received improper benefits from 2 sports marketers who were hoping to sign him. As a result, the NCAA stripped USC of 14 wins, including the 2004 national championship. Bush was also stripped of his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

USC has said they want Reggie back on campus -- but they can't disobey the NCAA.

Enter LenDale who tells TMZ Sports enough is enough -- telling the NCAA, "Stop screwing people and do the right thing."

White says he feels Bush had paid for his crimes and should be allowed back to the school where he created so many amazing memories on the football field.

"I just know Reggie needs to be back there," White says ... adding, "F*ck the NCAA!"

White's not the first USC great to call for an end to the Bush ban -- back in 2016, Willie McGinest told us there was a group of ex-players working to get Bush back on campus.

Matt Leinart also told the L.A. Times a few days ago, "What's happening with Reggie is a travesty."

As we mentioned, USC seems open to the idea of welcoming Bush back on campus -- as long as they have the NCAA's blessing.