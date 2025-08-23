LenDale White Disappointed Titans Passed On Travis Hunter, But Hopeful For Cam Ward

Play video content TMZSports.com

LenDale White isn't sugar-coating it, he's ticked his former Titans squad didn't draft Travis Hunter ... but the ex-Tennessee tailback tells TMZ Sports he's finally starting to warm up to Cam Ward.

Brian Callahan's squad passed on the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner back in April in favor of the Univ. of Miami superstar ... and White made it clear out at LAX this week, he at first thought that was a bad decision.

He told us he was "a Travis Hunter fanatic" ... and he was adamant the two-way player "was going to be real, real good for us."

But, White went on to say that after catching a few of Ward's games, he's now not feeling so grumpy about his old team's choice.

"It looks like he's going to be really good, man," White said. "He's patient. He believes in himself. The confidence is there. So, you get the right players around him, I think the sky could be the limit."