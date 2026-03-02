Michael Irvin Says Miami Hurricanes Going Undefeated In 2026, More Belt To Ass!

Play video content TMZSports.com

If ya thought Michael Irvin's signature "belt to ass" celebration was going away after Miami's championship hopes came up short, think again ... 'cause the Hurricanes legend tells TMZ Sports he'll be doing the move after every game next season.

Irvin went viral throughout the 'Canes' playoff run this past campaign ... where he'd remove his accessory from his waist and hit a water cooler with it to cement every Miami win.

Despite how things played out against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Final, Irvin is already guaranteeing perfection in Coral Gables.

“We're going to have whatever schedule we got next year, we're going undefeated next year," Irvin told us. "So get ready, you're going to see a lot of belt to asses. All year next year!”

The Playmaker isn’t limiting the punishment to college football, either.

“And if the Cowboys get on board, I'll belt to ass in the pros, too."

Speaking of Dallas … Irvin says he’s feeling good about the direction of America’s Team after recently breaking bread with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Hall of Famer said they talked offense, consistency and building off last year’s foundation -- and he believes the pieces are there.

“With George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, this NFL is about scoring points, and they can do that,” Irvin said. “Fix that defense, and Dallas will be in this game very soon.”

Well, Irvin, 60, still looks like he could suit up on Saturdays and Sundays -- and recently shared that he’s only gained 1 pound in retirement. So we tried to get him to spill his secret to the fountain of youth.

“It’s that good old attitude, I guess, when they tell you Black don’t crack,” he joked. “But honestly, I believe in getting up and going. Stay purposeful and stay driven, and you’ll live good.”