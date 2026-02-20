Michael Irvin Claims He's Only Gained 1 Pound Since NFL Retirement

Play video content

Michael Irvin isn’t letting retirement weigh him down -- literally.

The Hall of Famer jumped on social media Thursday and filmed himself standing on a scale to prove he’s only packed on one pound since his playing days … and he even kept his shoes on while doing it.

“I played at 212," he said. "In all of them years I’ve been away from the game, n****, I’ve put on one pound,” Irvin said, locking in on the number like it was a defensive back.

He didn’t stop there.

“You know all them other mother brothers, they look like grandmothers they’ve gotten so big. … But the playmaker put on one damn pound!!!”

The ex-Dallas Cowboys superstar -- who helped power the franchise to three Super Bowl titles in the ‘90s -- clearly still treats conditioning like his playing days … and anyone who’s been around him lately isn’t surprised.

Irvin has been especially visible over the past year thanks to his alma mater’s huge season. As the Miami Hurricanes football made a run to the national championship, The Playmaker was a constant presence on the sideline -- chopping it up with coaches, hyping up players and injecting that classic Miami swagger into the program.

He’s long been one of the school’s most vocal boosters ... proudly repping “The U” wherever he goes. Cameras routinely caught him firing up young Hurricanes before kickoff, pacing the sideline like he still had pads on and delivering his token “belt to ass” celebrations after wins.

Now 59, Irvin seems determined to keep that wide receiver physique intact. And if you’re wondering whether the shoes added a few ounces? He clearly didn’t care.

Whether it’s mentoring the next generation in Coral Gables or flexing on Instagram … Irvin isn’t easing into grandfather mode anytime soon.