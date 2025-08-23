Ex-NFL GM Can't See Micah Parsons, Cowboys Contract Drama Ending In Divorce

Play video content TMZSports.com

Breathe easy, Cowboys fans ... at least one former NFL general manager is convinced Micah Parsons' bitter contract feud with Dallas won't end in a split.

Doug Whaley -- who served as the Buffalo Bills' GM from 2013 to 2017 -- told TMZ Sports on Friday that even though things don't look good in Big D right now, he can't see a situation where Jerry Jones trades the star pass rusher.

Whaley pointed to the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers' situations with Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt -- and explained those, too, at times seemed dire ... but got resolved with massive deals.

"Guess what gets everybody on the same page?" said Whaley, the current Sr. VP of Player Personnel for the UFL. "The dollars."

Jones said this week he made an offer to Parsons that "would've made him the highest-paid guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL" ... and Whaley said if the Dallas owner isn't fibbing, he fully expects a resolution soon.

Jerry Jones said on Michael Irvin's YouTube channel that his offer to Micah Parsons back in March would have made him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL in guaranteed money



“The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him.” pic.twitter.com/gu2bagWVWz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025 @jonmachota

"If Jerry is saying what he said," Whaley told us, "I cannot see them going to a divorce."

Parsons is currently slated to make around $24 million this season while on the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas then holds the option to franchise tag him for the next two years.

Parsons has already requested a trade in an effort to get a better slice of the pie -- and on Thursday, he actually wiped the team from his X page.

Whaley, though, made it clear, he thinks it'll all be water under the bridge momentarily.

We also spoke with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner on all the drama with America's Team ... and he doesn't think the recent actions from both sides will forever impact their relationship.