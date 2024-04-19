Micah Parsons Does Body Shot Challenge W/ Boxer AJ Graham

Play video content

Micah Parsons is used to putting the hurt on quarterbacks, but it was the Dallas Cowboys star who was in a world of pain recently -- taking body shots from pro boxer AJ Graham!!

The 24-year-old linebacker was with the undefeated featherweight fighter this week at TMack Elite Training in Texas ... testing out the combat sport as part of his offseason workout routine.

At one point, Parsons and Graham ditched the punching bags for their own human bodies ... trading vicious blows until one of them backed out.

Spoiler alert -- Parsons couldn't hang.

Graham was able to eat Parsons' right-handed punch like a champ ... and when he returned fire with a left jab, Micah was clearly feeling it.

Parsons responded with another blow ... but when it was his turn again to take a hit, he walked away.

Keep in mind, Parsons is 6'3" and 245 pounds ... while Graham is 5'7" and weighs almost 150.

But size didn't matter in this contest ... with AJ proving why he's 10-0 with six knockouts.