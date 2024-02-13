Micah Parsons Praises Patrick Mahomes After SB Win, He's On 'Whole 'Nother Level' Now

Play video content TMZSports.com

Micah Parsons threw some huge praise Patrick Mahomes' way after the QB locked up his third Super Bowl title on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports he believes the Chiefs star should now "undoubtedly" be considered one of the greatest to ever play.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher fired off the compliments as he was leaving Allegiant Stadium following Kansas City's thrilling win over the 49ers.

He told us that while Mahomes should have been considered a legend even prior to Sunday's Big Game ... now that he's won his third ring, he's on a "whole 'nother level" now.

Of course, it's tough to argue otherwise ... Mahomes' resume through just six years as a starter is unmatched. In addition to his three titles, the signal caller's also a two-time MVP, a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

Clearly, Parsons -- who's played against Mahomes just one time in his career -- thinks it's all enough to put him in Tom Brady territory.