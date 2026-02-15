Jerry Jones Says He Wouldn't Be Hall of Famer Without Michael Irvin

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jerry Jones is the most powerful owner in the NFL ... but he tells TMZ Sports things could ended up much differently for him if Michael Irvin never played for the Dallas Cowboys.

We caught up with the Hall of Fame owner at the Fanatics party during Super Bowl week ... and he spoke highly of his former superstar receiver -- not only for his athletic abilities, but also the mindset he brought to the whole franchise.

The praise came up when we asked if Irvin should bring his signature "belt to ass" celebrations to the Cowboys ... after it became a bit of a phenomenon for his Miami Hurricanes this past season.

His answer?? Irvin earned the right to do whatever the heck he wants.

"Let me say this, what I'm for is for whatever Michael Irvin is for," Jones said. "I have a gold jacket. I wouldn't have the gold jacket had Michael Irvin not played for the Cowboys, in a manner of speaking." Jones said.

Michael Irvin with another BTA celebration 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/grNDikkT8P — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) January 1, 2026 @NickHarrisFWST

"To be involved and be around the winning mentality or that winning physicality -- when Michael says it, I listen."

Irvin -- a HOFer himself -- was a three-time Super Bowl champion over the course of his career ... playing each season with America's Team.

He had nearly 12,000 yards and earned 65 touchdowns over the course of his career ... and has a spot in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

As for the current state of the team, Jones understands the fans are frustrated with the 30-year Super Bowl drought, explaining the NFL is highly competitive, and he's doing everything in his power to bring back the '90s-era 'Boys.

A key focus, he adds, is redefining the defense -- a top priority on his list.