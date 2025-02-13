Michael Irvin Says Brian Schottenheimer Needs Act of God to Turn Around Cowboys

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget about a new left tackle and some improved QB play ... Michael Irvin says Brian Schottenheimer's going to need some holy water and crucifixes to turn around the Cowboys -- telling TMZ Sports he's convinced the only way the new head coach succeeds in Dallas is through an act of God.

The Playmaker went on a diatribe about Jerry Jones' newest hire while in New Orleans last week ... making it 100 percent clear he doesn't think Schottenheimer has much of a chance at wins without God's help.

In the middle of a crowded Bourbon Street ... Irvin yelled at the top of his lungs that a higher power is going to be necessary in order to make the Schottenheimer move ultimately make sense for the Cowboys.

"When He takes a Brian Schottenheimer, the least likely of them all, and then He gives him that position, and He does something great, you yourself will say it must've been God," Irvin said. "Because we damn well know it wasn't Brian Schottenheimer!"

Irvin, of course, has not been shy about the Cowboys' head coaching position in the wake of Mike McCarthy's departure ... as he was adamant that Deion Sanders would have been the best choice.

Doesn't seem his mind's changed much in the ensuing days ... because Irvin added, "There are great odds against Brian Schottenheimer in turning around the Cowboys in a great way."