Michael Irvin Says Hall of Fame Committee 'Stole' From Antonio Gates, Offers Advice

Michael Irvin tells TMZ Sports he believes the Pro Football Hall of Fame robbed Antonio Gates by bypassing him for the 2024 class ... but he's now offering some advice for the tight end to get through it.

Irvin said at the "A Night Out With Legends" party in Vegas that the ex-Chargers superstar can't get too down on himself after he didn't make the cut for the HOF's '24 class on Thursday ... explaining that if he does, he'll allow the committee to "steal" from him twice.

Instead, he recommended Gates put this behind him quickly ... so when he ultimately gets his gold jacket, he can enjoy it.

Irvin, of course, would know a thing or two about the situation ... after all, it took him three years to finally get into Canton despite being one of the most prolific receivers of all time.

"I didn't get in on the first ballot," the former Dallas Cowboys receiver said. "But, I promise you I got in on the third ballot and when I got there, and I got to that podium, straight joy was waiting on me. It didn't even matter that I didn't go in on the first ballot, once I got there, I just saw joy."

Irvin tells us he's got plans to relay the message to Gates himself ... saying, "that's my guy."