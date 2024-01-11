Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation ... Hall of Famer Denies Wrongdoing

Michael Irvin has recently been accused of misconduct in Texas ... cops tell TMZ Sports they've launched a criminal investigation into the Dallas Cowboys legend.

A spokesperson for the Allen Police Department would not confirm details of the new probe into the Hall of Famer ... but the rep did say, "It's very early in the investigation."

"At this point," the spokesperson said, "we aren't prepared to release any classification regarding Mr. Irvin."

Levi McCathern, Irvin's attorney, said in a statement to Pro Football Talk his client has done nothing "wrong or inappropriate."

McCathern added it "will turn out to be much ado about nothing."

This, of course, is not the first time in the last year the 58-year-old has been accused of misconduct ... back in February, a hotel employee in Arizona said Irvin acted inappropriately when he had an encounter with her while he was in town to help cover the Super Bowl.

Irvin was adamant he did nothing wrong ... and filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit that was settled roughly seven months after the allegations first surfaced.

The Playmaker has since made regular appearances on both Fox Sports 1 and NFL Network. In fact, he was just recently on an episode of "Undisputed," arguing the Cowboys should sign Dalvin Cook.