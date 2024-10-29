Michael Irvin Says Cowboys 'Have To' Make Trade At Deadline To Save Season

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Irvin tells TMZ Sports if his beloved Cowboys don't make a move by the trade deadline next week ... it could be curtains for Dallas' season already.

The Hall of Famer made it crystal clear to us out at LAX on Monday that the only thing that can save his former team from impending irrelevancy is adding a key piece between now and the NFL's Nov. 5 last day of trading.

Dak Prescott now has 2 interceptions in 3-straight games. He called the second INT against the 49ers a "boneheaded" play. Wishes he either threw it away or threw it harder



"I feel like I've had trying to make a play and too much confidence in myself in that moment right there." pic.twitter.com/SUaHH3EqNl — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 28, 2024 @JoeJHoyt

Irvin told us if the Cowboys don't improve their roster with a swap ... a whole lot more losses like the one they experienced on Sunday night against the 49ers will be heading their way.

"They have to do something," the Hall of Famer said. "They have to do something. It's bad right now."

Dallas' record is currently 3-4 ... but the team's hardly been competitive in any of its four losses. And, even in their wins, the Cowboys haven't looked great.

But Irvin says if they just make a move, they might be OK.

Irvin didn't name any names he'd like to see Dallas acquire ... but according to NFL.com, receivers like Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Mike Williams could be available -- and all three would certainly help out the struggling Dak Prescott.