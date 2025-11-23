Metta World Peace Open to Fighting On His Boxer's Card, Co-Main Event!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Metta World Peace is down to trade his sneakers for gloves -- the NBA champion tells TMZ Sports after signing rising boxing star Chordale Booker, he's not against getting some action himself!!

We spoke with Metta and sports business manager Paul Guarino after they inked a deal to co-manage Booker, a super welterweight from Connecticut who won his 24th fight by knockout in August.

Metta said it's an exciting moment ... so much that it's motivating him to spar with Booker during his training ... and possibly even hop on his card when a fight is booked.

"Maybe, me, and Chordale fight on the same card," Metta said.

"Chordale be the main event, I be the co-main. We get it goin' right here in Los Angeles. Right in Inglewood -- the Forum."

Metta's love for boxing runs deep -- he trained with his dad, a former pro, and considered pursuing the sport after his NBA career. He even helped produce a boxing documentary, "When the Bells Ring," in 2015, and was involved with Golden Boy Promotions.

Of course, the spotlight is on Booker -- and Guarino says Metta is basically his "LaVar Ball," there to drum up major publicity and help secure the money fights.

"Chordale's dynamic," Guarino said, "and can do a bunch of different things, so I think marketing and all that good stuff and different types of avenues -- everyone's gonna help him get to those different levels."

