NBA Champ Speedy Claxton Has Hofstra Dreaming Big Ahead of Alabama Clash

Speedy Claxton, Hofstra hoops legend turned basketball coach, says the excitement about his team's success extends far beyond the campus fences, telling TMZ Sports he’s literally getting standing ovations everywhere he goes!

Claxton -- a Long Island native who starred at the university before making it to the NBA -- says the Pride’s CAA title run has turned the entire area into a full-blown celebration ... after punching their first ticket to March Madness since 2001.

“Honestly, it’s been a whirlwind,” Claxton told Babcock on Tuesday. “Texts, emails, DMs … people I don’t even know are reaching out.”

And it’s not just online love … it’s happening IRL, too.

“Every place I walk into, I walk into a standing ovation,” he said. “I’m wearing my Hofstra gear loud and proud … so yeah, Hofstra gear for the rest of the week.”

The moment is especially surreal for Claxton, who played in the Big Dance himself back in 2000 -- and now gets to lead his alma mater back for the first time in decades. He remains the program's leader in assists and steals.

“We’re playing with house money,” Claxton said, adding his squad is ready to go toe-to-toe with powerhouse Alabama.

Claxton -- who owns a 105-62 record -- said he’s been in touch with his former coach at Hofstra, Jay Wright, though the Hall of Famer is giving him space to navigate the moment on his own.

The two connected briefly, according to Speedy, who noted Jay is letting him grow and experience everything firsthand ... though that doesn't mean Wright doesn't still have a huge impact on his life.

Even under Coach Wright, Hofstra has never won an NCAA Tourney game, despite making it to the dance on four occasions.

They're looking to buck that trend.

"We're going to go out there and compete, and we expect to come away with a win."

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And, if they do pull off the big upset?

“One word,” Claxton said. “Legendary.”

For Speedy, it's been a thrilling ride. The coach admitted he chose Hofstra years ago so he could be “the big fish in a small pond.”

Now he’s got a chance to put the university on the map in a major way. But, that doesn't mean he's looking to jump ship, saying ... "I’m happy where I’m at right now.”