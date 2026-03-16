Alabama Basketball Player Aden Holloway Arrested, Allegedly Had Over A Pound of Weed

Not the kind of March Madness Alabama was hoping for ... star Crimson Tide player Aden Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana ahead of the NCAA Tournament ... after officials say there was more than a pound of weed in his home.

Tuscaloosa police tell TMZ Sports, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search at a home on Monday ... and more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash were recovered.

The 21-year-old junior was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp -- both felonies.

Holloway was then taken to county jail ... and bond was set at $5,000.

Holloway is averaging 16.8 points a game for the Tide ... most recently dropping 18 in their loss to Ole Miss on Friday.

Bama got a four-seed in the tourney ... and is slated to play against No. 13 Hofstra on Friday.