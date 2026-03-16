Alabama Basketball Player Aden Holloway Arrested, Allegedly Had Over A Pound of Weed
Aden Holloway Bama Hoops Player Arrested Allegedly Had Over A Pound of Weed
Not the kind of March Madness Alabama was hoping for ... star Crimson Tide player Aden Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana ahead of the NCAA Tournament ... after officials say there was more than a pound of weed in his home.
Tuscaloosa police tell TMZ Sports, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search at a home on Monday ... and more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash were recovered.
The 21-year-old junior was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp -- both felonies.
Holloway was then taken to county jail ... and bond was set at $5,000.
Holloway is averaging 16.8 points a game for the Tide ... most recently dropping 18 in their loss to Ole Miss on Friday.
Bama got a four-seed in the tourney ... and is slated to play against No. 13 Hofstra on Friday.
Unclear what the arrest does for Holloway's immediate basketball future ... but chances are he won't be suiting up for the contest unless something changes in his legal status.