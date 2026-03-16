Julio César Chávez Jr.’s Wife Says Family Life ‘Completely Changed’ After Arrest

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Julio César Chávez Jr. may be hundreds of miles away from the U.S. right now ... but his wife says the embattled boxer is staying mentally tough as he deals with the fallout from his arrest and deportation.

TMZ Sports caught up with Chávez Jr.’s wife, Frida Muñoz, who tells us the former WBC middleweight boxing champ is holding up despite the legal turmoil.

“Julio is doing well,” Muñoz said. “He’s positively strong. But we’re taking it one day at a time.”

As we previously reported, the boxing star was arrested by U.S. immigration authorities in Southern California in July over alleged immigration violations -- a bust that resulted in his deportation to Mexico, where he’s now dealing with the legal aftermath.

Muñoz admits the situation has turned the family’s world upside down.

“It changed completely our life,” Muñoz explained. “But we’re trying to be also positive… being on God’s hand and waiting for him to come in the future.”

For now, she says the family is leaning on faith and legal counsel while trying to figure out what comes next -- including the possibility of Chávez Jr. returning to the United States someday.

“We’re waiting for the lawyers,” she said. “Just to do one step at a time.”

Muñoz also acknowledged she’s worried about the boxer’s safety while he’s in Mexico -- pointing to the country’s ongoing security issues.

“Mexico has a very dangerous situation for everyone who lives there,” she said. “So as a wife, for sure, I am worried for the security of all my family who lives there.”

Despite everything, Chávez Jr. recently had a brief moment of normalcy to celebrate his 40th birthday with a small family party.

“He recorded a video saying, ‘Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for always being there for me,’” she said, adding he’s trying to stay connected with supporters through social media.