Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested, Jailed In Mexico After Deportation

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was deported from the United States to Mexico ... but the star boxer isn't roaming free in his home country -- instead, he's cooling his heels in a jail cell after American authorities turned him over to officials south of the border.

Chavez Jr. was deported from an undisclosed location in America on August 18 ... after 46 days in U.S. custody. Shortly before noon, he was transferred to a high-security prison in Hermosillo, Sonora.

JCC Jr. remains in Mexican custody.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, the 39-year-old former WBC middleweight boxing champ and son of legendary pugilist, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was initially arrested in Southern California on July 2 by Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement agents after Mexico issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chavez Jr. was accused of trafficking weapons, ammunition, and explosives ... as well as having connections with cartel members.

The arrest came just days after Julio shared the ring with Jake Paul -- a fight Chavez Jr. (54-7-1 w/ 1 NC) lost by unanimous decision.

At the time, throngs of fans got on JCC Jr. for his uninspired performance against The Problem Child ... but boxing is now the least of Julio's worries.