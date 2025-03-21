Ex-UNC Star Rashad McCants Says Tar Heels Can Beat Ole Miss, But Won't Be Easy

Play video content TMZSports.com

The University of North Carolina can show people they belong in the NCAA Tournament on Friday by beating Ole Miss ... but it's gonna be a helluva tough game, according to Tar Heels legend Rashad McCants.

But, victory is attainable ... the former All-American told TMZ Sports, ahead of tip-off, going down Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

"It's gonna be a very, very tough game," the 40-year-old former first-round draft pick said, continuing ... "I think traditionally we'll edge out, but I think if Ole Miss shows up to be who they are, they'll win."

Despite being an 11 seed, who many believed didn't even deserve to be part of the field, taking on a six seed, UNC is favored to win by around 2.5 points, depending on the sportsbook.

But, thanks to a dominant 95-68 win over San Diego State on Tuesday in the First Four game, the Tar Heels have many fans believing.

Of course, UNC, with six NCAA titles, is a college basketball blue blood ... and they're always capable of making a deep run. The history of the program also means there's pressure to perform.

"There's a lot of expectations if you think about it," McCants said, "with everybody who came before this team and all the championships that we've won since then."

McCants knows a little something about March Madness. His Tar Heels team, coached by the legendary Roy Williams, won the tourney in 2005. Raymond Felton, Marvin Williams, and Sean May were also on that squad.

After cutting down the nets, RM declared for the draft, and was ultimately selected by the Timberwolves with the 14th overall pick. Now, retired from hooping, McCants is podcasting with Gilbert Arenas on 'Gil's Arena,' where Rashad says the guys can be authentically themselves.