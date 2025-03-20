McNeese Manager Amir Khan Goes Viral at Upset Win Over Clemson

A member of the McNeese State University basketball team has caught the eyes of sports fans with March Madness underway ... but we aren't talking about an athlete -- but rather their student manager!!

Senior Amir "Aura" Khan has taken the college basketball world by storm this season ... and while he isn't allowed on the bench during tournament games -- he got the team hyped as it took the court against number No. 5-ranked Clemson.

McNeese has officially brought the energy for their first game against Clemson with the team walking out to NBA Youngboy behind Amir Khan #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C0EVR76vWw — Caden Letsche (@Cadenletsche1) March 20, 2025 @Cadenletsche1

Despite the restriction, he was busy in the stands taking pictures with fans. Even the cheerleaders were in on the craze, rocking socks that featured his mug!!

The @McNeeseMBB cheerleaders have on socks with Amir Khan's face on them.



AURA. pic.twitter.com/McdwQVuCXg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2025 @CBSSports

A two-year member of the team, his stardom took off this season. It has grown so much that he is now inking NIL deals.

Brands like Insomnia Cookies, Buffalo Wild Wings and TickPick all scooped up Khan to their ranks ... in hopes of cashing in on a deep run from the squad.

Never felt this much hype before a game—easily one of my all-time favorite filming moments😂🔥@McNeeseMBB x #BayouBandits pic.twitter.com/NSqphtjFlP — “Who is PJ?” 🎞 (@Phil_UpOnMe) February 24, 2025 @Phil_UpOnMe

Khan first took off in February thanks to his walkout, where he rapped "In and Out" by Lud Foe word-for-word.