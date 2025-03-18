Dan Dakich Wants Las Vegas To Handle NCAA Tournament Selection Process

Play video content TMZSports.com

The college basketball world is busy looking for solutions after teams like West Virginia and Indiana were left out of the Big Dance in favor of North Carolina ... and Dan Dakich gave TMZ Sports his fix for the selection process -- let Las Vegas decide!!

Babcock spoke with Dakich, host of Outkick's "Don't @ Me," on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1) after the Selection Sunday drama ... and he said the Tar Heels getting in over the Mountaineers and the Hoosiers is "shady."

"I have always thought that there has been nefarious things because it is adults, there's money involved," he said. "Anytime you get adults with money, there's an opportunity for stupidity and corruption."

"I have never thought more than this year that North Carolina getting in the tournament is egregious. There's something going on here. It's shady, it's garbage, it's nonsense. They had one quality win the entire year."

Dakich believes Sin City should be the epicenter of the selection process ... saying he wants the oddsmakers to take the reins -- 'cause as he put it, "They don't screw these things up."

"They are without any type of bias. Let Vegas do this, I've said this for years."

"Let Vegas do it, whatever that means, and take the bias out of it. You solve all these problems."

Bubba Cunningham, the AD for the Tar Heels and the head of the selection committee, said Sunday he had no say or vote on whether his employer would get into the dance.