Oklahoma Fan Throws Drink At Kentucky Players After Dramatic Finish

Kentucky narrowly avoided a road loss AND a flying beer can on Wednesday ... with Wildcats players getting targeted with a fan's trash following a nail-biting finish against Oklahoma.

It all went down after the No. 17 Wildcats ended the unranked Sooners' hopes at an upset by securing an 83-82 win ... with a bit of drama breaking out after the final buzzer.

"Otega Oweh saves the day!"

- @tomleachKY

Listen to Tom Leach and Jack Givens call the final sequence of @KentuckyMBB's win at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/2HOSQ4zwSM — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) February 27, 2025 @UKSportsNetwork

Wildcats sophomore forward Brandon Garrison got in the face of Sooners freshman Jeremiah Fears ... which led to players and staffers from both sides to rush over. Luckily, the two were separated before the situation escalated further.

The game had extra meaning for the former Oklahoma State hooper and his teammate, Otega Oweh ... as the two used to play in the Sooner state before transferring down South -- hence the increased tension.

"Me being back home, they try to get up under my skin right from when I get in the game," Garrison said. "Things got a little chippy at the end, but it’s just basketball, nothing more, nothing less. It’s just part of that."

As the 'Cats headed to the locker room, graduate student Amari Williams threw up Ws at the fans ... and someone from the stands chucked their beverage down toward the tunnel.

Someone threw a beer can at Kentucky players as they left the court. Nearly hit Brandon Garrison in the head. pic.twitter.com/OH14N5wPDk — Adam Stratton (@AdamStrattonKSR) February 27, 2025 @AdamStrattonKSR

Luckily, it seemed to have missed hitting anyone. Garrison then whipped his head toward the can ... but a coach was able to grab him before anything else happened.