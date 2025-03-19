L.A. Sparks Promise Background Checks On Male Practice Players

The Los Angeles Sparks are hoping to calm Cameron Brink's nerves ... clarifying the details of their upcoming male practice player tryouts and vowing to put the guys who make the cut through a thorough background check.

A team spokesperson tells TMZ Sports the Sparks have used male practice squad players since the team's inception in 1997 ... and they're not alone.

Teams like the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings have hosted their own tryouts in the past, too ... and it's a practice used in women's college basketball as well.

Brink -- the No. 2 overall pick in 2024 -- recently raised concerns after the inappropriate reactions to the Sparks' social media post about the tryout ... but the team made it clear it has the entire roster's best interests.

"The Los Angeles Sparks are committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all our players and want to emphasize that player safety remains our top priority," the team said.

The org. also explained no one on the roster will participate in the tryout -- nor will they even be in attendance.

Once the guys are picked, the team will do a deep dive into their history and make sure they have a crystal clear understanding of who will be around their talent.

"Additionally, any players selected for the practice squad will undergo a thorough background check process to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes," the team said.

Play video content Straight to Cam with Cam Brink & Sydel Curry-Lee

Brink admitted earlier this week she was "icked out by the potential new practice squad players" ... going as far as saying, "Preferably they're gay."