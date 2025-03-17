Cameron Brink 'Icked Out' By Potential Male Practice Players, 'Preferably They're Gay'

Cameron Brink has seen all the memes about the L.A. Sparks holding tryouts for male practice players ... and she's praying to the basketball gods that whoever makes the final cut isn't a creepy horndog.

The WNBA team sparked uncomfortable reactions after announcing its plans to welcome dudes into its training facility to compete against its athletes during workouts ... with a bunch of guys joking about how they would handle one-on-one time with Brink, Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum on the court.

The former No. 2 overall pick explained the team previously brought in folks from USC for the job ... but now she has serious concerns about who will be walking in those doors.

"All the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down,' or something about Rikea or something about Kelsey and now I'm just like ... preferably they're gay."

"Who are we trusting coming into this gym?"

Brink joked the newcomers will have an effect on her efforts in practice ... adding, "I'm not boxing anyone out. Lynne [Roberts], our new head coach, she's going to be screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."