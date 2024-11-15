Cameron Brink Shares Behind-The-Scene Shots From S.I. Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Play video content

Cameron Brink peeled back the curtain on her big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut ... sharing a few behind-the-scenes pics of the photo shoot -- and she looks fantastic!!

The WNBA star posted the snaps on Instagram ... documenting what she's been up to recently -- including her recent collab with the popular magazine.

Brink flashed her athletic physique in the shots ... which showed her interacting with all the staffers on hand.

As we previously reported, it's a dream come true for the L.A. Sparks rookie ... as she said it would be "empowering" to be featured in the swimsuit edition.

Brink also shared images from other recent experiences ... including hitting an F1 race with McLaren and her recovery from tearing her ACL back in June.

In fact, she posted the new scar on her knee ... but it's clear she's gearing up to get back on the court ASAP, as she's been in the gym putting up shots, too.

Brink is one of many athletes to get the call for the 2025 issue ... including Suni Lee, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles and Eileen Gu.