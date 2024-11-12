Cameron Brink Lands S.I. Swimsuit Issue

Dreams really do come true -- at least that's the case for WNBA star Cameron Brink -- 'cause the Los Angeles Sparks rookie just landed a spot in the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue!!

The baller beauty jetted down to Boca Raton, Florida for a photo shoot with Ben Horton ... joining athletes like Suni Lee, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles and Eileen Gu who will grace the pages of the popular magazine in 2025.

It's a full circle moment for Brink, who said earlier this year it was a life goal of hers to pose for S.I. ... telling Paul George on his "Podcast P" show, "I think it's super empowering."

Brink -- who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and fellow former Stanford standout, Ben Felter -- donned a white bikini for her debut shoot ... and she looks incredible!!

As for her time on the court, it was cut short due to an ACL injury back in June ... but remained busy on the business side as she recovered from the ailment.