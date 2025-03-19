NCAA Won't Budge on Live Mascot Rule for Tournament, Despite Petition for Drake Dog

Sorry, Drake fans ... but the NCAA isn't budging on its stance against live mascots at the Big Dance -- the org. tells TMZ Sports despite a petition and his undeniable cuteness, rules are rules.

For those unfamiliar with the policy, the NCAA has banned live mascots from the tourney's early rounds ... and will only make exceptions for the Final Four games, as the host venue would be more able to accommodate an animal's needs.

Play video content Instagram/ @drakeugriff

The Drake men's basketball team is the 11th seed in the West Region of the tourney ... and Bulldogs fans started an online petition to allow Griff II to attend, calling the regulation a bit outdated.

"Griff isn’t just a mascot -- he's an essential part of Drake’s identity," the petition said.

"This rule serves no real purpose and only takes away from the game-day experience. It’s time for the NCAA to recognize the role of live mascots and update its policies."

Well ... the NCAA told us that's not gonna happen.

"Griff II the bulldog is undeniably adorable, and to the disappointment of dog lovers everywhere, including many NCAA staff, we unfortunately must apply the rules fairly for all teams," an NCAA spokesperson told us on Wednesday.

"We couldn’t have a Texas longhorn like Bevo or a North American bison like Ralphie sitting courtside in the early rounds, so unfortunately we cannot permit any live mascots despite Griff II being far cuter."

"Should Drake make it all the way to the Final Four, we encourage Griff II to apply for an exception because the venue and game schedules can accommodate a bulldog."

Drake will take on No. 6 seed Missouri in the First Round on Thursday at the InTrust Bank Arena ... and it'll have to try and pull off an upset without Griff.

The winner will advance to the Second Round, where they will face either Texas Tech or UNC Wilmington.