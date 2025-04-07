Detroit Tigers Asst. GM Sam Menzin Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Tigers Assistant General Manager Sam Menzin quit his job with the ball club last Thursday ... just as the Tigers were about to fire the front office executive amid an investigation into claims he sent lewd photos to female staffers.

According to The Athletic ... they spoke with three women who claimed they received unsolicited photos of the now 34-year-old's genitals dating back to as early as 2017. Two of them worked for the MLB team, while the other worked in baseball, but not for the Motor City squad.

The pictures were allegedly sent via Snapchat -- which automatically deletes images after they're seen.

In a statement, the team said once they were made aware of the allegations, "the club promptly completed an investigation. Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned."

"This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."

As for why the allegations didn't come to light sooner, one of the alleged victims told the outlet it was unlikely people would've believed the claim made against the longtime baseball exec.

"It's like no one says anything because who is going to believe them when they say Sam Menzin did this? It's not like a bat boy or security guard. It's Sam Menzin."

Menzin got his start in the Big Leagues as an intern with the New York Mets before joining the Tigers in 2012 as a baseball operations intern. He became the director of baseball operations and pro scouting in 2019 ... before being named assistant GM in 2021.

