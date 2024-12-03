NFL's Chris Jones Out To Prove 'Big Guys Can Jig' In 'Real Full Monty'

NFL star Chris Jones has already put it ALL on display in the past ... but he's got more to reveal to the world -- 'cause he's using his upcoming strip-tease performance to showcase what big boys can do onstage!!

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle -- one of the best players in the league -- and a handful of fellow male celebrities took part in Fox's "The REAL Full Monty" special airing Dec. 9 ... and it's clear the three-time Super Bowl winner didn't take his participation in the big event lightly.

While Jones -- who famously had a wardrobe malfunction at the NFL Combine in 2016 -- admitted he doesn't have the most experience when it comes to dancing, he said he will get the job done in the show based on the popular musical and movie.

"I'm trying to show 'em big guys can jig, too." Jones said in an exclusive clip obtained by TMZ Sports. "We can be flexible, we can do everything small guys do. And we will look better doing it because we're so big, you can't miss us."

Jones will be joined by names like Anthony Anderson, James Van Der Beek and Taye Diggs for the show ... and based on the sneak peek, all the guys took it seriously.

In fact, the whole thing was put together to help bring awareness to prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research ... so it's not just dudes letting loose for the heck of it.