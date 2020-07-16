KC Chiefs Enlist Infamous Liquor Store Worker To Announce Chris Jones Deal

Breaking News

Remember when a random liquor store worker beat out every national reporter in breaking the insane Patrick Mahomes deal??

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to team up with the infamous tweeter for another go-round on Thursday ... to officially announce a new contract with star defensive tackle Chris Jones!!

WELL, before any major outlet had a scoop on the Mahomes news, Katie Camlin of Plaza Liquor in KC sent out the following -- "A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought 6 bottles of Dom Perignon."

"Said there's a big signing today. He said it's not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal."

We all know by now that Katie was absolutely right in her prediction ... with Mahomes inking a record-breaking, 10-year deal worth up to $503 MILLION.

As a way to pay homage to the epic moment, the Chiefs worked with Camlin for a re-enactment for the Jones deal -- a 4-year, $85 million extension.

"OMG. Chiefs came in again. Six more bottles. My guess is CHRIS JONES!!" Camlin tweeted in the vid.

Of course, ESPN's Adam Schefter ended up breaking the news on Tuesday ... which Camlin joked was out of generosity.

"I let @AdamSchefter have that one."