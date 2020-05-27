KC Chiefs Announce 2020 Cheerleaders With Sexy Social Distanced Dancing!

Breaking News

COVID-19 couldn't stop the KC Chiefs cheerleaders from putting out fire content ... with the team debuting its 2020 squad with some sexy quarantine choreography!!

The team revealed its newest roster on Wednesday ... and given the global pandemic, they had to find a unique way to announce the new additions.

AKA -- we get to see everyone dancing in random ass places!!

For example, Kaitlyn pulled off some moves from her garage, Mariah was shakin' it in an empty street, Stefanie practiced her distancing on an HS football field, and Allison twirled in what looks like an empty warehouse!!

NOTHING WILL STOP THESE DANCERS!!!

Some of the women even pulled out all the stops with shiny outfits.