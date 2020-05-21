Kentucky Cheer Alums Defend Coaches Fired In Nudity Scandal, It's Unfair!

Breaking News

A group of 850 former Kentucky Wildcats cheerleaders are rallying behind the coaches fired over wild hazing allegations ... demanding they get their jobs back!

As we previously reported, UK axed the cheer team's advisor, head coach and 3 assistants after investigation into a crazy team lake retreat back in February.

The school claims the retreat was debaucherous -- with allegations of team members being forced to booze and perform topless and bottomless cheerleading stunts.

Several active members of the team have disputed the allegations -- but the school fired the staff anyway ... citing results of a 3-month investigation.

Now, the UK Cheerleading Alumni Association is going to bat for the staff in a strongly worded letter to school honchos.

"To say the UK cheerleading advisor and coaches lack integrity is insulting," the alumni statement says.

"To suggest that the advisor and coaches didn’t provide proper oversight is absurd. To so harshly penalize a program -- especially one that has led such an exemplary existence for four-plus decades -- is unfair!"

"Although what is alleged to have happened with the current squads is regrettable, we support them too, because we believe no person should be defined by their mistakes."

The group added this message for the fired coaches -- "You were always there for us. We're proud to return the favor."