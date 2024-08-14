Chris Jones Offers $1.5M To Replace Stolen Chicken Wings, Free Woman From Prison

Chris Jones is gunning to spring a convicted chicken wing thief from prison ... the Chiefs superstar has offered to pay $1.5 million after a cafeteria employee was sentenced to 9 years behind bars for stealing 11k cases of Buffalo's favorite food!

68-year-old Vera Liddell, who worked at an elementary school in a Chicago suburb for nearly a decade, plead guilty to stealing millions in flats and drums over 19 months ... when she was in charge of ordering the food.

Ultimately, Liddell was caught during an audit ... when officials realized the school had gone way over their food budget.

Enter 30-year-old Jones, a 3x Super Bowl champ and one of the league's most dominant players, who just so happened to sign a lucrative, 5-year, $158.75 million extension recently.

In other words, the 3x Super Bowl champ has wing money ... and he wants to make a deal to free Vera.

"I’ll pay for the wings that she stole to get her free," Jones wrote on X on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Liddell and Jones, that's not how the criminal justice system works ... especially not after a conviction and sentencing.

So, as much as the school would love the money back, Vera's going to serve her prison sentence barring something totally unforeseen.