Joey Chestnut Devours 200 Boneless Wings In Under 38 Minutes

Joey Chestnut Devours 200 Boneless Wings ... In Under 38 Minutes!!!

Joey Chestnut didn't get much of a break following his Fourth of July hot dog feast ... the eating legend spent part of his Monday devouring boneless wings -- putting down 200 in under 38 minutes!!

Chestnut -- who inhaled 57 wieners in 300 seconds on July 4 -- completed the feat at a Buffalo Wild Wings ... after the restaurant chain challenged him over the weekend to perform the task.

In a post on X, BDubs said if Chestnut got the job done, it'd extend its all-you-can-eat wings and fries promo for a month. Jaws accepted a short time later ... and then went to work on Monday.

The 40-year-old ate the chicken bites one by one with a fork ... and washed them down with a bunch of soft drinks. Some 37 minutes later, 200 were down the hatch -- and Buffalo Wild Wings made good on its promise.

"Man of the people," the eatery wrote on X. "All you can eat boneless extended to 8/14."

Chestnut was clearly impressed with his work -- he posed for a few pics ... including one where he mimicked Wilt Chamberlain's famous 100-point game pose.

"Mission accomplished," he said on his social media.

Chestnut will now turn his attention toward his next big event -- a long-awaited glizzy showdown with Takeru Kobayashi that's set to happen on Sept. 2.

