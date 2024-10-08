'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

"The Office" star Jenna Fischer has opened up for the first time about her breast cancer battle ... sharing she's now cancer-free after going through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

The actress felt inspired to share her story for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, posting on IG Tuesday with a big smile and rocking her "patchy pixie" cut, revealing all about her diagnosis of stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer back in December 2023.

Jenna opened up about her tough treatment journey -- starting with a lumpectomy to remove the tumor in January, then diving into 12 rounds of chemo in February, and wrapping it up with 3 weeks of radiation in June.

She said she lost her hair during chemo but managed to style out with some fabulous wigs and hats. Now, with this announcement, she's finally looking to ditch the wigs and embrace her shorter natural locks.

She explained triple-positive breast cancer is an aggressive type, but the good news is it's super responsive to treatment, especially if caught early.