Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Elle Macpherson Reveals Secret Cancer Battle & Decision to Refuse Chemo

Elle Macpherson Secret Cancer Diagnosis ... Rejects Traditional Chemo Treatment

Elle Macpherson
Getty

Elle Macpherson is sharing her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time ... which she received over 7 years ago, and she's rejecting conventional treatment.

The supermodel will not undergo chemotherapy ... so she says in her upcoming memoir, "Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself." She's choosing a holistic approach ... upsetting some loved ones in the process.

Elle Macpherson
Getty

Elle, who is now in remission, talks about her unconventional choice while promoting her new book in Women's Weekly ... calling her diagnosis of ductal carcinoma in situ "a shock."

She says ... "It was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me."

Elle MacPherson Rockin' at Nearly 60
Launch Gallery
rockin' at 60 Launch Gallery
Instagram

Per Elle, she was advised to get a mastectomy with radiation, in addition to chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

The Australian model chose to pursue an "intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach" instead ... refusing to undergo chemo and surgery, as it sounded "too extreme."

Elle Macpherson

She added ... "Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder."

Elle Macpherson book ben bella books
Ben Bella Books

As Elle put it ... many thought she was crazy for choosing this path, including her son Flynn. Elle said on the other hand, her son Cy never wanted her to undergo chemo, fearing it was the "kiss of death."

Elle's cancer battle may been non-traditional ... but it seems to have worked for her.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later