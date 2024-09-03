Elle Macpherson Reveals Secret Cancer Battle & Decision to Refuse Chemo

Elle Macpherson is sharing her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time ... which she received over 7 years ago, and she's rejecting conventional treatment.

The supermodel will not undergo chemotherapy ... so she says in her upcoming memoir, "Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself." She's choosing a holistic approach ... upsetting some loved ones in the process.

Elle, who is now in remission, talks about her unconventional choice while promoting her new book in Women's Weekly ... calling her diagnosis of ductal carcinoma in situ "a shock."

She says ... "It was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me."

Per Elle, she was advised to get a mastectomy with radiation, in addition to chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

The Australian model chose to pursue an "intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach" instead ... refusing to undergo chemo and surgery, as it sounded "too extreme."

She added ... "Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder."

As Elle put it ... many thought she was crazy for choosing this path, including her son Flynn. Elle said on the other hand, her son Cy never wanted her to undergo chemo, fearing it was the "kiss of death."