Jason Kelce Jokes About Travis, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors, It's All True!

Jason Kelce is revisiting the rumors surrounding his brother's potential love story ... saying he fully believes Travis and Taylor Swift are, in fact, dating.

But, you need to calm down, Swifties -- it was clearly a joke.

The Eagles star was asked once again about recent reports of Travis and Taylor "quietly hanging out" during his appearance on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP Wednesday morning ... and while he claimed he doesn't keep up with the Chiefs tight end's relationship status, he then threw fuel into the speculation fire.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason said. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But, having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% percent true."

Jason quickly followed up by couching the whole thing ... admitting he had no idea what was going on between the two, if anything at all.

Jason's comments ARE pretty interesting, though -- one would think if Travis and Taylor were really dating, he'd probably tell his bro he should've said no to talking about it, right??

Another theory -- Traylor (that's what we'd call them if they were indeed a couple) are just casual and don't really care who knows ... so Jason addressing it wouldn't really matter.

Interesting note -- Jason said he was "blindsided" by Tony Gonzalez's question on Thursday Night Football last week ... which was the first time anyone near Travis ever addressed the rumors.