Russell Westbrook Goes Off on Reporters After Teams' 50th Loss of Season

Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after the Sacramento Kings suffered their 50th loss of the season -- going off on the media for more than 5 minutes over what he called disrespectful coverage of the team.

The longtime guard went OFF on reporters at the postgame press conference following the Kings' 133-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday ... a defeat that dropped them to a league-worst 14-50 record.

The exchange was sparked when a journalist asked Westbrook what the team could still accomplish as the season is nearing its end -- prompting Russ to fire back, asking what they thought since they have so much to say.

"What y'all think though? 'Cause y'all got a lot of answers and y'all always be talkin'," Westbrook said.

"You guys have a lot of opinions about how we do what we doin'."

Westbrook started pointing at reporters in the room, asking if they ever been to their practices, film sessions, or anywhere around the building. He also called them out for not knowing him personally, but sounding off like they do.

"You guys are quiet today, but you guys have a lot of comments when the game is going on, after the game, what we doing, what we should be doing, how we should be doing it," Westbrook said, "I'm confused."

One reporter pushed back, noting the Kings have the worst record, so it's fair for the media to focus on that. Westbrook fired back, saying that's not the only narrative reporters have pushed, and challenged them to speak their mind right then and there.

Westbrook added that while he's used to media criticism after years in the league as a veteran leading a young team, he feels it's his job to speak up for his teammates.

"We talk about it, they see it, I hear it because of the comments you guys make, you got guys thinking about a bunch of random things that have nothing to do with the game," Westbrook said.

"You guys are making false comments about what we're doing here, and I don't appreciate that. So my ask is that you respect what we do, and we respect what you do."

Of course, it's known Westbrook isn't shy from speaking his mind when it comes to reporters, unruly fans, or even teammates.