Russell Westbrook Gets Into Confrontation W/ Fan, 'Watch Your Mouth Motherf***er'

Russell Westbrook Confrontation With Fan At Game ... 'Watch Your Mouth Mfer'

4/17/2023 6:54 AM PT
Russell Westbrook Gets Into Confrontation

Russell Westbrook got into a heated confrontation with a fan Sunday night ... and, at one point, told the man, "Watch your mouth, motherf***er," and it was all captured on video.

It all went down during game 1 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix ... Russ, on video, repeatedly told the guy wearing Suns gear to watch his mouth as the two exchanged words.

It's unclear what led to the encounter ... but it happened in the club area during halftime of Game 1 of the Clippers-Suns first-round matchup.

According to a Suns insider, visiting players have been going through the club area where the incident occurred all season to get to the visitor's locker room.

As for the game ... Westbrook struggled to hit shots all night, scoring just nine points on 3 of 19 shooting from the field.

However, the former MVP was a presence on the glass, securing ten rebounds and making the game's defensive play, blocking Devin Booker's shot and sealing the deal for the Clippers.

The Clippers play Game 2 against the Suns on Tuesday ... and it remains to be seen if Russ will face any disciplinary action from the league.

