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Hawaii Man Who Knocked Out Congressional Candidate Speaks Out

Hawaiian Congressional Candidate Man Who KO'd Him Speak Out ... Claims He Threatened To Shoot Woman

By TMZ Staff
Published
congressman-hawaii--primary
Hawaii News Now / Storyful

The man who knocked out a Hawaiian congressional candidate says he only did so because the guy threatened a woman with gun violence.

Kama Homan spoke to Hawaii News Now about the brawl ... and he explained he threw hands with candidate Kirill Basin after Kirill allegedly told a 61-year-old man he'd shoot his wife.

Kama says this was in response to the older fellow asking Kirill to turn down his music.

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BEACH BEATDOWN
Video: Kirill Basin Gets Leveled By Kama Homan At Beach
Maile Stiller-Elliott via Storyful

Video of the brawl shows Kirill yelling at fellow beachgoers -- before fighting Kama and getting knocked out cold.

Kirill was allegedly armed with a knife ... though cops say he threw it in the ocean instead of using it. Authorities say a bystander fished it out of the water.

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Kirill was arrested for 2 counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree ... and his bail was set at $1 million. He had a court appearance Wednesday ... and his attorney called bail "outrageous."

BTW ... Kama says he had no idea who Kirill was when they fought. Kama says he lives by the motto "do what's right because that's what we should do" ... and that's why he stepped in.

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