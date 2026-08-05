Hawaii Man Who Knocked Out Congressional Candidate Speaks Out
Hawaiian Congressional Candidate Man Who KO'd Him Speak Out ... Claims He Threatened To Shoot Woman
The man who knocked out a Hawaiian congressional candidate says he only did so because the guy threatened a woman with gun violence.
Kama Homan spoke to Hawaii News Now about the brawl ... and he explained he threw hands with candidate Kirill Basin after Kirill allegedly told a 61-year-old man he'd shoot his wife.
Kama says this was in response to the older fellow asking Kirill to turn down his music.
Video of the brawl shows Kirill yelling at fellow beachgoers -- before fighting Kama and getting knocked out cold.
Kirill was allegedly armed with a knife ... though cops say he threw it in the ocean instead of using it. Authorities say a bystander fished it out of the water.
Kirill was arrested for 2 counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree ... and his bail was set at $1 million. He had a court appearance Wednesday ... and his attorney called bail "outrageous."
BTW ... Kama says he had no idea who Kirill was when they fought. Kama says he lives by the motto "do what's right because that's what we should do" ... and that's why he stepped in.