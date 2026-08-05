Hawaii Man Who Knocked Out Congressional Candidate Speaks Out

The man who knocked out a Hawaiian congressional candidate says he only did so because the guy threatened a woman with gun violence.

Kama Homan spoke to Hawaii News Now about the brawl ... and he explained he threw hands with candidate Kirill Basin after Kirill allegedly told a 61-year-old man he'd shoot his wife.

Kama says this was in response to the older fellow asking Kirill to turn down his music.

Play video content Video: Kirill Basin Gets Leveled By Kama Homan At Beach Maile Stiller-Elliott via Storyful

Video of the brawl shows Kirill yelling at fellow beachgoers -- before fighting Kama and getting knocked out cold.

Kirill was allegedly armed with a knife ... though cops say he threw it in the ocean instead of using it. Authorities say a bystander fished it out of the water.

Kirill was arrested for 2 counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree ... and his bail was set at $1 million. He had a court appearance Wednesday ... and his attorney called bail "outrageous."