Women Mud Wrestle Before Making Out at Lollapalooza

Muck Around and Make Out

A pair of women brought a little romance to Lollapalooza's mud pit ... trading body slams for a lip-lock after their filthy face-off.

Video from Chicago's Grant Park shows the festivalgoers grappling, tossing each other around, and rolling through the sludge as a huge crowd cheers them on and records every muddy moment.

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The back-and-forth gets pretty intense ... with both women scoring takedowns before one eventually pins the other and leans in for a kiss.

The two lock lips while covered head to toe in mud ... giving the crowd a finish that definitely wasn't in the wrestling playbook.

As we previously reported ... heavy rain turned Lollapalooza into Muddypalooza over the weekend, with festivalgoers transforming the soaked grounds into their own muddy fight club.