Noah Cyrus Falls On Stage During Concert, Caught on Video ... Yikes!

Play video content Video: Noah Cyrus Takes Unexpected Fall During Live Show TMZ.com

Guess "All Falls Down," even Noah Cyrus ... because she took a spill on the stage during one of her performances!

Check out the clip ... Noah was performing Monday at Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon, and in the middle of her groove, she tripped and took a tumble on stage.

The singer was okay, thank goodness ... and she didn't let the fall keep her down because she just kept going with her show right then and there ... singing on the ground and even saying "please put that on TikTok!"

She then stands up, dusts herself off, and keeps going with her show ... even adding some flourishing kicks to her dance to show the audience she doesn't care if she falls again.

The sexy singer moved around the stage ... even kindly checked up on her keyboardist, asking him, "You good?" before waltzing away. Uhhh, Noah, you're the one who fell -- are you good?!