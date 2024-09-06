Noah Cyrus Could Be Sister Miley's Body Double After Drastic Transformation

Miley Cyrus' sister Noah could be her body double after debuting a bold new look ... practically twinning with the Disney Channel alum.

The singer, who is 7 years younger than her A-list sister, ditched her signature dark hair for a blonde, blown-out 'do ... that's eerily similar to the style Miley's currently rocking.

Noah debuted the new hairstyle at her performance at New York City's So & So's Piano Bar, where she sang her 2019 hit, "July," for the crowd. She also wore a strapless brown dress that hugged her curves for her evening out at the famed piano bar.

The entire ensemble is quite similar to the one Miley wore to this year's Grammys back in February ... where she took home 2 awards -- a first for her career. Specifically, Miley donned a '70s-inspired blonde hairdo that was blown out with over-the-top curls and paired nicely with her several body-hugging outfit changes.

Though, we're not sure Noah intentionally swiped Miley's look ... as there has been quite a bit of estrangement among the Cyrus clan this past year.

The drama in question stems from reports claiming mom Tish Cyrus stole her now-husband Dominic Purcell from Noah. NC was notably absent from Tish and Dominic's August 2023 nuptials in Malibu ... where MC served as maid of honor.

Amid the controversy, Miley has stepped out with Tish on a number of occasions ... transmitting where her loyalties lie in the whole situation.