Keith Urban Says Miley Cyrus Has a Voice That Sounds Like an Ashtray

You Sound Like An Ashtray!!!

Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie

Keith Urban has a strange way of complimenting his fellow artists, such as Miley Cyrus, whose voice he says sounds like an ashtray.

The country singer joined Wednesday's episode of the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie podcast in Sydney, Australia -- and, when the convo turned to Miley, things took an unusual turn.

Keith said, "I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment."

He also compared her voice to the carpet at the RSL, which he never defined, but he must like the sound of that, too.

In April, Keith gave reviews for two other major music entertainers -- Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

He told People magazine ... Taylor had amazing songwriting abilities, pointing to her new album at the time -- "The Tortured Poets Department" -- as a perfect example.

Switching gears to Ariana, Keith revealed he couldn't stop listening to Grande's 2024 hit, "We Can't Be Friends," calling it "audible heroin."